Woman accused of hiding from deputy while carrying meth

CARTOOGECHAYE, NC — A trespassing complaint in Macon County quickly turned into a narcotics arrest after a deputy discovered a woman allegedly hiding near a home with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The incident unfolded in the Cartoogechaye community after a property owner contacted the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious activity near a residence.

Deputy Caleb McConnell responded to the scene after the caller reported seeing a woman lingering around the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman attempted to conceal herself in a nearby tree line when the deputy arrived.

During the investigation, authorities said narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The woman now faces multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Photo: woman hiding in tree line busted with meth in macon county

Officials did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.

The sheriff’s office credited the property owner’s quick call and Deputy McConnell’s rapid response for leading to the arrest.

Authorities said the case highlights the importance of residents reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.

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Key Points

• Macon County deputy arrested woman after trespassing complaint

• Suspect allegedly hid in tree line to avoid detection

• Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges filed