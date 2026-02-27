Woodbury police K-9 “Scooby” joins students for Read Across America celebration

Officers visit Woodbury Heights Elementary to promote literacy and community engagement

WOODBURY, NJ – Students at Woodbury Heights Elementary School got a special visit this week from K-9 Scooby and Sergeant Beckett of the Woodbury City Police Department as part of the annual #ReadAcrossAmerica celebration.

Key Points

K-9 Scooby and Sgt. Beckett participated in Read Across America at Woodbury Heights Elementary.

The team read to students and visited sixth-grade classrooms during the event.

Police said the visit helps strengthen community ties and promote literacy among children.

The department shared photos and highlights on social media, saying Scooby “was the star of the show (as usual!)” as he joined Sgt. Beckett to read stories and interact with students.

The officers said they were inspired by the students’ enthusiasm. “Seeing the excitement for reading—and for our K-9 team—was the highlight of our week!” the department wrote.

After reading to younger classes, Sgt. Beckett and Scooby spent time with sixth graders, answering questions about police work and the life of a K-9 officer.

The department thanked the school’s staff and students for the warm welcome, adding, “A huge thank you to the staff and students at Woodbury Heights Elementary for having us. We can’t wait to come back!”

The visit is part of Woodbury Police’s broader community outreach effort to connect with students through education, safety programs, and literacy events.

