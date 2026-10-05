A Flock Safety automated license plate reader captures vehicle information as newly obtained records reveal the scope of New Brunswick police searches during 2026.

10 New Jersey Stories You May Have Missed This Weekend

From a Toms River murder manhunt and New Brunswick police surveillance records to offshore wind, jobs and New Jersey’s voter rolls, these were some of the biggest stories across the Garden State.

NEW JERSEY — It was a busy weekend across New Jersey, with major developments involving crime, politics, business, policing and the Jersey Shore.

Here are 10 stories from Shore News Network’s New Jersey coverage you may have missed.

Douglas cobb wanted for murder.

Douglas Cobb, 51, remains wanted in the Sept. 18 killing of Bruce Gress outside the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River. Four other people have been charged with allegedly helping Cobb avoid capture as the Ocean County investigation continues.

Audit records reviewed by Shore News Network showed 903 recorded Flock Safety searches by New Brunswick police, with two sergeants accounting for 705 of them. The records provided a rare look at how automated license plate readers are being used in Middlesex County.

Federal prosecutors charged Patrick Terrance Reid, a Jamaican national living in Orange, and Danubis Bernat, a Venezuelan national from South Amboy, with illegally voting in federal elections. The cases have renewed attention on New Jersey elections and voter-registration safeguards.

Cape may’s acceptance of a $500,000 grant from an ørsted-funded trust is drawing attention as zack mullock challenges offshore-wind critic jeff van drew. Hoto by dirk jan mattaar

New Jersey’s once-aggressive offshore wind buildout has been battered by canceled projects, federal opposition and resistance from Shore communities. Developers and leaseholders, however, have not disappeared, leaving the future of wind development off the Jersey Shore tied closely to future federal policy.

Dr. Praeger’s is moving manufacturing from new jersey to kentucky, eliminating 168 elmwood park jobs while keeping a corporate office in the area.

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods is closing its Elmwood Park manufacturing operation and moving production to Kentucky, eliminating 168 New Jersey jobs. The company is not shutting down and plans to keep a corporate presence in the area, but the manufacturing work is leaving the state amid broader concern over New Jersey jobs.

A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll found Gov. Mikie Sherrill with a 44% approval rating, while 43% of respondents said New Jersey was headed in the wrong direction. The numbers offer an early snapshot of voter sentiment as New Jersey politics moves deeper into the fall.

New worker-classification regulations took effect Oct. 1 as business advocates warned that more than 1 million independent contractors could be affected. The fight centers on New Jersey’s ABC test and how aggressively the state will apply it to freelancers, consultants and other independent contractors.

Arnold allan capalbo, 78, of west milford, is charged with sexually assaulting and luring a 5-year-old boy into his apartment, prosecutors said.

A West Milford man faces sexual assault, luring, child endangerment and lewdness charges after prosecutors said he brought a 5-year-old boy into his apartment and engaged in sexual conduct with the child. The case remains pending, and the charges are accusations.

A South Brunswick police officer shot and killed a dog after authorities said the animal attacked him as he approached a home while investigating loose livestock. The officer was injured, treated at a hospital and released, while an independent investigation continues in Middlesex County.

Dawn fantasia – a new jersey bill setting a 30% growth goal for certain contracts awarded to minority- and women-owned businesses is drawing criticism from dawn fantasia.

Assembly Bill 3496 would direct state agencies to make a “good faith effort” to increase certain contracts awarded to certified minority- and women-owned businesses by 30% over five years. Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia has criticized the proposal as it moves through Trenton, particularly its numerical target and reporting requirements.

From crime and policing to jobs, government and the Shore, the weekend produced a wide mix of stories that will continue developing through the week.

A look at 10 major New Jersey stories from the weekend, including a Toms River murder manhunt, Flock surveillance, offshore wind, jobs and state politics.

Ten New Jersey stories you may have missed this weekend, with updates on crime, business, politics, police surveillance and the Jersey Shore.