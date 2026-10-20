12-Year-Old Flees Baltimore Police in Stolen Car, Crashes Into Home

A stolen vehicle investigation ended with a crash into a West Baltimore residence and a child released to his parent.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 12-year-old boy was apprehended by Baltimore police after allegedly fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle that later crashed into a residence in West Baltimore. The early Sunday morning incident began with a report of a stolen car on North Gay Street and ended miles away on West North Avenue.

Eastern District officers received the stolen vehicle call around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, October 18, in the 1200 block of North Gay Street. While searching the surrounding area, an officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police later located the vehicle in the 2800 block of West North Avenue, where it had crashed into a residence. Officers apprehended the 12-year-old without further incident and subsequently referred the case to Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services.

Stolen Car Flees Traffic Stop Before Crashing Into Residence

The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. when Eastern District officers were dispatched to investigate a stolen automobile.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the 1200 block of North Gay Street in search of the vehicle.

One officer located the car and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled.

According to the Baltimore Police Department’s public statement, officers later found the stolen vehicle after it crashed into a residence in the 2800 block of West North Avenue.

The department did not disclose the vehicle’s make or model, describe the extent of damage to the residence or report whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Police also did not specify whether officers continuously pursued the vehicle between the attempted traffic stop and the crash.

Police Apprehend 12-Year-Old, Refer Case to Juvenile Services

Officers apprehended a 12-year-old boy without incident following the crash.

The department said the child’s age and previous contact with law enforcement factored into its decision to pursue a Child in Need of Supervision referral, commonly called a CINS referral.

The referral was submitted to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to address the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the boy was released to a parent.

A CINS referral is distinct from an adult criminal prosecution and is intended to bring attention to a child’s supervision and service needs.

The department did not announce criminal charges against the juvenile or provide details about his previous interactions with law enforcement.

Stolen Car Crash Raises Questions About Juvenile Supervision

The incident comes amid broader concerns in Baltimore about children involved in stolen vehicle cases, particularly when crashes endanger residents and other motorists.

Earlier this month, a separate stolen vehicle case drew public attention after police reported that a 12-year-old was driving a car involved in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on September 30. That case involved a different incident, and police have not established any connection between the two.

In Sunday’s case, officers specifically cited the child’s age and previous law enforcement contact when explaining the referral to juvenile services.

A Child in Need of Supervision referral can allow authorities to assess whether a child and family need additional oversight or services. It does not, by itself, establish criminal guilt or mean the child has been detained.

Baltimore police have not released information about the condition of the residence struck by the stolen vehicle or whether its occupants were home when the crash occurred.

The department’s announcement also did not indicate whether the vehicle’s owner had been notified or whether additional investigative steps were planned.

The 12-year-old was released to a parent following the incident.