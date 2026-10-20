Walmart Shopper’s Powerball Ticket Worth $50K in Lumberton

Saturday’s Powerball drawing delivered a five-figure prize to a ticket purchased at a Burlington County Walmart.

LUMBERTON, NJ – A Walmart in Burlington County has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, putting its Route 38 location on the New Jersey Lottery’s list of major prize-winning retailers. The winning ticket was recorded in Saturday’s October 17 drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery identified Walmart #2841, located at 1740 Route 38 in Lumberton, as the retailer responsible for the winning sale. The ticket earned a third-tier Powerball prize, one of two $50,000 Powerball prizes reported in New Jersey for the same drawing.

The announcement was part of the Lottery’s October 19 weekly prize report, which listed 13 tickets worth at least $10,000 across the state. The Lumberton win was the only Burlington County ticket on that list.

Route 38 Walmart Lands a Powerball Winner

The winning ticket came from one of the area’s major retail destinations along Route 38.

Powerball’s standard $50,000 prize is awarded when a ticket matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and a separate Powerball number from 1 through 26.

The game holds drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with each drawing offering several prize tiers beneath the jackpot.

For Saturday’s drawing, the ticket sold at Walmart in Lumberton qualified for the $50,000 prize.

The Lottery’s weekly report did not provide additional details about the individual ticket or how its numbers were selected.

Two New Jersey Powerball Tickets Win $50K

The Lumberton ticket was not the only significant Powerball winner from Saturday’s drawing.

A second $50,000 ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #833, located at 1500 Route 35 South in Middletown, Monmouth County.

Together, those two tickets represented $100,000 in reported Powerball winnings in New Jersey for October 17.

The New Jersey Lottery included both sales in its weekly report covering October 12 through October 18.