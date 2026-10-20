Giant food mart lands $50k powerball winner

A Saturday night Powerball drawing delivered a big lottery win to a neighborhood market in western New York.

WELLSVILLE, NY – A small-town grocery store in western New York has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, bringing a five-figure lottery win to Wellsville. The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Food Mart on Park Avenue during the October 17 Powerball drawing.

The New York Lottery confirmed that Giant Food Mart, located at 44 Park Avenue in Wellsville, sold one third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000. The prize was among two third-tier Powerball wins announced statewide for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket puts the Allegany County community in the lottery spotlight. While it did not capture the Powerball jackpot, matching the numbers required for the game’s third prize was enough to secure a substantial payout.

Wellsville Grocery Store Sells $50K Powerball Winner

Giant Food Mart is the latest New York retailer to sell a Powerball ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Under the standard Powerball prize structure, a $50,000 third-tier prize is awarded when a player matches four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

The game holds drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, giving ticket holders three chances each week to match the winning combination.

Saturday’s drawing produced a $50,000 winning ticket sold at the Park Avenue grocery store.

The Lottery’s announcement did not specify whether the ticket was purchased using personally selected numbers or a Quick Pick.

Allegany County Gets a Powerball Payday

The winning sale gives Wellsville another notable lottery result and brings attention to a local retailer in Allegany County.

The ticket was one of two $50,000 third-prize winners sold across New York for the October 17 drawing.

The other was purchased at Brothers Mart in White Plains, Westchester County.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. The deadline for the October 17 ticket is October 17, 2027.

Players can check results, review claim procedures and learn more about Powerball on the Lottery’s official website.

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