Surveillance footage could help identify people sought in connection with an early-morning Southeast DC shooting.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police are asking for help identifying several persons of interest after gunfire left a man injured inside an apartment in Southeast DC. The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images and video connected to the shooting, which occurred in August, as investigators continue searching for answers.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, August 23, in the 1700 block of W Street Southeast. Seventh District officers responded to reports of gunshots and discovered an adult man inside an apartment suffering from a laceration caused by bullet fragments.

Photo: dc police seek help identifying people seen on camera after shooting

The injured man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed the severity of his injuries or explained how the gunfire entered the apartment, but investigators are now asking the public to help identify people captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

Gunfire Leaves Man Injured Inside Southeast DC Apartment

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Seventh District officers were dispatched to W Street Southeast after receiving a call reporting the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim inside an apartment.

The man had suffered a laceration caused by fragments of a bullet, according to investigators.

Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have not indicated whether the victim was an intended target or whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the building.

The department also has not publicly described the circumstances that led to the gunfire.

Police Release Surveillance Footage of Persons of Interest

On Saturday, October 17, nearly eight weeks after the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a public appeal seeking assistance identifying persons of interest.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing individuals they believe may have information relevant to the case.

The department is asking residents to review the footage and contact detectives if they recognize anyone depicted.

Police-released videoWatch MPD surveillance video of persons of interest

The people shown have been described as persons of interest, not as individuals charged with a crime. Police have not announced arrests in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains active as detectives seek information about the gunfire and the identities of those captured on camera.

DC Police Offer $10K Reward for Information

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance footage or has information about the August 23 shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police urge anyone with information not to approach or confront the people depicted.