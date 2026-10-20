$5 million mega millions bombshell hits tiny rockland county grocery store in new york

A single ticket sold in Valley Cottage turned Friday night’s drawing into a multimillion-dollar payday.

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY – A neighborhood grocery store in Rockland County just sold a Mega Millions ticket worth a staggering $5 million, delivering one of the biggest lottery prizes in the region this week. The winning ticket came from ATS News Grocery in Valley Cottage and matched all five white balls in Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at ATS News Grocery, located at 483 Kings Highway in Valley Cottage. The New York Lottery confirmed the $5,000,000 second-prize winner for the October 16 Mega Millions drawing, putting the small Rockland County business in the spotlight.

The massive payout came without matching the Mega Ball, showing just how valuable a second-prize Mega Millions ticket can be. The winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 41 and 68, with Mega Ball 11, according to the game’s official drawing results.

Valley Cottage Grocery Store Sells $5 Million Mega Millions Winner

The winning sale puts ATS News Grocery among the New York retailers responsible for selling multimillion-dollar lottery tickets.

Under the current Mega Millions prize structure, matching all five white balls without matching the Mega Ball wins a second-tier prize. The payout varies according to the multiplier assigned to the ticket.

The Valley Cottage ticket earned $5 million, according to the New York Lottery.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 70 and a separate Mega Ball from 1 through 24.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern.

For the ticket sold at 483 Kings Highway, the five matching white balls were enough to deliver a life-changing prize, even without hitting the game’s jackpot.

Rockland County Gets Another Multimillion-Dollar Lottery Win

The Valley Cottage sale adds another major prize to Rockland County’s lottery history.

Earlier this year, a Millionaire for Life ticket sold at Tiptop Super Shoppe in Orangeburg secured a second-tier prize paying $100,000 annually for life, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $2.2 million.

Now a grocery store in nearby Valley Cottage has delivered an even larger advertised prize from a Mega Millions drawing.

Friday’s $5 million ticket is one of the game’s highest-value second-prize outcomes, with the prize determined by the ticket’s assigned multiplier.

The prize is separate from the advertised Mega Millions jackpot, which continued to grow after Friday’s drawing.

For ATS News Grocery, the winning sale brings major attention to a local store along Kings Highway.

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs After Friday Drawing

With no jackpot-winning ticket in Friday’s drawing, the next Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $413 million, with a cash option of $170.3 million, for Tuesday, October 20.

The Valley Cottage second-prize ticket remains worth $5 million regardless of whether the jackpot was claimed.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can generally be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date, giving the holder of the October 16 ticket until October 16, 2027, to submit a valid claim.

The Lottery’s announcement identified the store where the ticket was purchased but did not provide information about the purchaser.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.