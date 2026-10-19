Adirondack liquor store lands big lottery win

A Sunday afternoon lottery drawing delivered a top-prize win to a ticket sold at a Tupper Lake store.

TUPPER LAKE, NY – A liquor store in the Adirondacks has sold a top-prize TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $16,595.50, bringing a five-figure win to the small northern New York community of Tupper Lake. The winning ticket was purchased at Ray’s Discount Liquor on Demars Boulevard.

The New York Lottery confirmed that Ray’s Discount Liquor, located at 8 Demars Boulevard in Tupper Lake, sold the winning ticket for the October 18 TAKE 5 Midday drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers needed to capture a share of the game’s top-prize pool.

The winning sale puts the Franklin County business in the spotlight following Sunday’s afternoon drawing. The ticket is among the latest top-prize winners announced by the New York Lottery.

Tupper Lake Liquor Store Sells Top-Prize TAKE 5 Ticket

According to the New York Lottery, the prize-winning ticket came from Ray’s Discount Liquor, a business along Demars Boulevard in Tupper Lake.

The TAKE 5 game asks players to select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. Tickets matching all five drawn numbers win a share of the top prize, which varies between drawings.

Sunday’s midday drawing delivered a prize worth $16,595.50 to the ticket sold at the Franklin County store.

The Lottery’s announcement identified the retailer and exact prize amount but did not provide the five numbers drawn.

The top-prize payout is different from the fixed prizes offered in some other lottery games because it depends on the prize pool and the number of winning tickets.

Sunday Afternoon Drawing Brings Win to Adirondacks

TAKE 5 holds two drawings each day, with the midday numbers selected at 2:30 p.m. and the evening numbers drawn at 10:30 p.m.

The Tupper Lake ticket won in the earlier drawing Sunday, October 18.

The result gives the Adirondack community another lottery win from a locally sold ticket.

A separate TAKE 5 Evening top-prize ticket for the same date was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Valatie, Columbia County, with a prize worth $26,260.

Those were separate drawings, and the two tickets earned different top-prize amounts.

For Ray’s Discount Liquor, the midday result means a ticket purchased at its Demars Boulevard location is worth more than $16,000.

Winning Ticket Has One-Year Claim Deadline

New York Lottery draw-game prizes may be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date.

The October 18 TAKE 5 Midday ticket therefore has a claim deadline of October 18, 2027.

Players can verify their numbers and review prize-claim instructions through the Lottery’s official website.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide in fiscal year 2025-2026.