New Yorker caught smuggling kilo of weed through St. Thomas Airport

ST THOMAS, USVI –United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced today that a criminal complaint has been filed against Christopher Dunn, resident of New York, NY, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Dunn made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, February 16th, on St. Thomas.

According to the affidavit in this case, on February 11, 2021, Christopher Dunn arrived at the Cyril E. King airport on an inbound flight from JFK Airport, New York, onboard Delta Airlines flight 635. While conducting an inbound inspection, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered a green leafy material in the contents of Dunn’s carry-on luggage. After obtaining an oral declaration from Dunn, CBP Officers opened his carry-on bag and discovered a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. The total weight of the three (3) vacuum sealed packages within the checked suitcase was approximately 1.03 kilograms.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Office for the Virgin Islands.

A complaint is merely a charging document, and it is not evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.