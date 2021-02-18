We have a winner! Four unlucky lottery tick thieves win trip to jail

Loading...

WASHINGTON, DC – Four men who went on a lottery ticket theft spree in Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. won the grand prize today when they were arrested by sheriff’s deputies. The four were charged for multiple thefts at different convenience stores in the region.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported today that detectives from the Major Crimes Division have charged four suspects with offenses related to multiple thefts at and robberies of 7-Eleven stores and a gas station in Montgomery County. During these crimes, the suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The following four individuals have been charged:

Joseph A. Crenshaw, age 57, of the 1700 block of Capital Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C. Crenshaw was charged with theft

Emanuel Harried, age 26, of the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C. Harried was charged with attempted theft.

Willie O. McKinnon, age 55, of the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill. McKinnon was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of first-degree assault.

Prince J. Singletary, age 35, of the 4200 block of Foote Street in Northeast, Washington, D.C. Singletary was charged with armed robbery and assault-related offenses

Suspects embarked on a month-long lottery ticket theft spree:

MCSO detectives meticulously detailed the crime spree by the four suspects.

Loading...

January 12 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 10524 Connecticut Avenue in Kensington and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. One employee was assaulted during this incident. The suspects fled the area in a dark colored vehicle. Approximately 30 minutes, several of the stolen lottery tickets were cashed at a gas station located in Landover.

January 15 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 11421 Rockville Pike in Rockville. The suspects told employees to leave the store. The employees fled the store and the suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. Approximately one hour later, the suspects cashed several of the stolen lottery tickets at the same gas station where the January 12 stolen lottery tickets had been cashed.

January 16 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 3507 University Boulevard in Kensington. The suspects stole large quantities of cigarettes, lottery tickets, and currency from the store. The suspects then fled the store. Approximately an hour later, the suspects attempted to cash the stolen lottery tickets at the Landover gas station but were unsuccessful. The next morning, the suspects attempted to cash the stolen lottery tickets again at that same Landover gas station and were once again unsuccessful.

January 18 – Two suspects entered the Exxon gas station located at 448 N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspects fled the area in a dark colored vehicle that was driven by a third suspect.

January 23 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 405 N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

January 24 – Two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 650 University Boulevard East in the Silver Spring area and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, and currency from the business.

January 26 – One suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 3507 University Boulevard West in Kensington and stole a large quantity of cigarettes. This 7-Eleven did not have any lottery tickets on display at the front counter.

“During the investigation, fingerprints believed to belong to one of the suspects were obtained from some of the cashed stolen lottery tickets and sent to the Regional Automated Fingerprint Identification System database (RAFIS). On January 28, detectives received a fingerprint match to Willie McKinnon and obtained a warrant for his arrest,” detectives said today.

On January 30th, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and stole large quantities of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Continue Reading Below

Officers in the area of the 7-Eleven observed the suspects’ vehicle and followed them to the gas station in Landover where the previously stolen lottery tickets had been cashed. Officers arrested the three suspects and identified the driver of the car as Harried. The front seat passenger was identified as McKinnon. The rear seat passenger was identified as Crenshaw. Officers recovered large quantities of lottery tickets and cigarettes in the suspects’ car.

Loading...

Harried, McKinnon, and Crenshaw were transported to the Central Processing Unit. McKinnon is being held without bond. Harried was released after posting a $2,500 bond. Crenshaw was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

On February 16, Singletary was arrested on the strength of a Montgomery County arrest warrant. He is being held without bond.