Monmouth drug pusher sentenced for Howell woman’s overdose death

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced the sentencing of a drug pusher who was held responsible for the overdose death of a young woman in 2020.

Lateef Reevey, 31, of Long Branch, was sentenced to six years in a New Jersey State Prison on February 17, 2021. Reevey will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Reevey also received a five-year term in New Jersey State Prison for an unrelated charge of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance.

“Lucy Christine Yardley, 25, of Howell, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and had lived in Georgetown Ontario before moving to Mount Olive, NJ with her family when she was 6. Lucy spent many happy years in Mount Olive enjoying life, playing soccer, snowboarding, and going to the Jersey shore with her friends,” her obituary read. “Photography and art were some of Lucy’s hobbies from a young age, along with music and attending the concerts of her favorite artists. She also loved returning to Canada to spend time at the family cottage at Barrow Bay on the Bruce Peninsula where she liked to swim in the bay and fish in the lake. We would like to remember Lucy for her caring and sensitive disposition, her beautiful “million dollar smile,” and her ability to make friends everywhere she went.”

Reevey previously pleaded guilty on December 14, 2020, in connection with the fatal overdose death of 25-year-old Lucy Yardley of Flanders, New Jersey, who died on February 21, 2020. Under New Jersey law, a person who distributes a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) is strictly liable for a death that results from the injection, inhalation or ingestion of that substance.

