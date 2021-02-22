Another I-70 Highway Shooting Sends One to Hospital

Loading...

COLUMBUS, OH – Another person was shot by a highway gunman on I-70 in Columbus. This is the second such incident in less than a month . Columbus police reported that on Monday at 11:53am, Columbus Police officers responded to a shooting that occurred on I-70 East, west of the Alum Creek Drive exit.

Upon the officers arrival they located the victim, 28-year-old Bruce Prowell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

Prowell stated he was traveling east on I-70. He explained a blue Toyota SUV pulled alongside of his vehicle. He stated the Toyota was being driven by a male black suspect and that suspect fired multiple gunshots at him.

Prowell was rushed to Grant Hospital in critical condition & later upgraded to stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Kowalski at 614-645-418

