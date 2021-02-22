Boston police arrest suspect in Saturday night hotel stabbing murder

Loading...

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Police Department has announced that they have made an arrest in the Saturday night stabbing murder at the Indigo Hotel.

“At about 11:26 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed at 280 Friend Street, Boston at the Hotel Indigo,” police said. “Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Officers arrested Ren A. Rodgers, 23, of Hollis, NH and charged him with Murder. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Loading...

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

Continue Reading Below