Essex County Man Admits Role in $23 Million Identity Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

NEWARK, N.J. – A Newark today man admitted his role in a large international money laundering conspiracy and to using a stolen identity in furtherance of the scheme, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Edwin Deleon-Batista, 37, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of identity fraud.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Loading...

From March 2018 through October 2019, Deleon-Batista laundered over $23 million in cash drug proceeds on behalf of a money laundering organization with close ties to drug trafficking organizations in the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. Deleon picked up large amounts of cash drug proceeds in New Jersey, New York, and Florida and laundered it by purchasing cashier’s checks at local bank branches. The checks were made payable to individuals and companies specified by the leaders of the money laundering organization. By converting the drug proceeds to cashier’s checks, Deleon tried to hide the source of the illegal cash and avoid scrutiny by law enforcement and banks.

Deleon-Batista was previously arrested on federal money laundering charges in New York in April 2019. Soon after his arrest, Deleon-Batista began using a stolen identity and obtained a fraudulent Florida driver’s license to continue the money laundering scheme. He used the fraudulent license to open several bank accounts, which he then used to convert millions of dollars more in cash drug proceeds into cashier’s checks at bank branches in New Jersey, New York, and Florida over a five-month period.

Continue Reading Below

The charge of money laundering conspiracy carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the amount involved in the offense, whichever is greater. The charge of identity fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, and the New York Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan; special agents and task force officers of IRS – Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez; and the Morristown, New Jersey, police department, under the direction of Acting Police Chief Darnell Richardson with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan M. Peck of the Criminal Division in Newark.

Loading...

This case is being conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.