Albany Police investigating shooting incident

ALBANY, NY – A 47-year-old man was shot and is expected to recover Albany police said tonight. The incident happed on Hoffman Avenue, the police suspect.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hoffman Avenue and Second Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Shortly after the call, a 47-year-old man was located inside of a vehicle on Southern Boulevard near Delaware Avenue with a gunshot wound to his back. Preliminarily, it appears the man sustained his injuries while in the area of Hoffman Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what at this time appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

