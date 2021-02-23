Army wrong! 33-year-old U.S. Army recruiter sexually assaulted two high school girls

Loading...

SARASOTA, FL – A U.S. Army recruiter was more interested in recruiting young girls for his own sexual pleasure than helping them be all they can be in Florida. Today. the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a local Army recruiter with the Sexual Battery of a 17-year-old Sarasota teen.

The investigation began in December when the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) was notified of an incident involving the school’s Army recruiter, Lloyd Duyan, 33.

The victim disclosed to a friend that Duyan sexually battered her in late August 2020. The victim’s friend alerted the school resource officer and through continued investigation, it was determined the incident took place off-campus. SCSPD notified the sheriff’s office which launched an investigation into Duyan’s actions. Detectives interviewed Duyan who admitted to having sex with the 17-year-old. Duyan, of 4070 Carlton Inlet Drive, Unit C, was arrested Monday and charged with a single count of Sexual Battery. He is being held without bond.

Through investigation, detectives also identified a 15-year-old student who Duyan allegedly molested at his Bradenton home. Detectives are working closely with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.

