Man shot, recovering in stable condition in latest Baltimore shooting

Loading...

BALTIMORE, MD – On February 23, 2021, at approximately 10:52 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is currently listed in stable condition. Investigators believe the shooting possibly occurred in the 600 block of North Clinton Street. Southeast District detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Loading...

Continue Reading Below