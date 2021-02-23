Man who shot at passing vehicles charged with attempted murder

Loading...

OPELIKA, FL – On November 30th, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to shots being fired in the area of Lee Road 721 in Opelika. As Lee County Deputies and Investigators were responding to the scene, Lee County Sheriff’s Dispatch notified units that there was an individual that had been shot and was in a vehicle headed northbound on Alabama Hwy 51 toward Opelika.

Deputies contacted the vehicle in the 6500 block of Hwy 51 and located an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the back. A few minutes later, while on scene, a second vehicle pulled up and Deputies located a second adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. One of the victims was transported by air while the other victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont hospital in Columbus for treatment.

During the Investigation, Roderick Andrew Edwards (37) from Opelika was developed as a suspect. Warrants were obtained for his arrest and a search began for Edwards.

Loading...

On February 22nd 2021, Edwards surrendered to Investigators at the Sheriff’s Office and bond was set at $125,500.00. Edwards is charged with 1 count of Attempted Murder, one count of Shooting into an

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today. Related News: Anchorage Man Sentenced for Gun Violence on School Grounds

Occupied Vehicle and Failure to appear on a traffic offense. This case is still under investigation and more charges are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)

Continue Reading Below