Segregating boy and girls toys could be illegal, punishable by $1,000 fine in newly proposed bill

Sacramento, CA – California has become the liberal looney bin of America, followed closely by New Jersey, and this week, a legislator in California introduced a gender-neutral toy bill. The bill will require department stores to maintain undivided boys and girls toy sections.

“This bill would require a retail department store with 500 or more employees to maintain undivided areas of its sales floor where, if it sells childcare articles, children’s clothing, or toys, all childcare items, all clothing for children, or all toys, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the bill would make a retail department store that fails to correct a violation of these provisions within 30 days of receiving written notice of the violation from the Attorney General liable for a civil penalty of $1,000, as provided,” the bill reads.

The bill is the brainchild of social justice lunatic Assemblyman Evan Low, of course, a Democrat.

“Existing law, the Unruh Civil Rights Act, specifies that all persons within the jurisdiction of the state are free and equal, and no matter their sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship, primary language, or immigration status, are entitled to the full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services in all business establishments of every kind,” Low said.

Below is the law as enacted:

SECTION 1. Part 2.57 (commencing with Section 55.7) is added to Division 1 of the Civil Code, to read: