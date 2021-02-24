Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s Mother Says Media Was Wrong, He Was Not Killed by a Fatal Blow from Fire Extinguisher

Loading...

WASHINGTON, DC – Gladys Sicknick, the mother of the New Jersey native and U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died during the January 6th incursion of the U.S. Capitol was not killed by an angry mob of Trump supporters or beaten by a fire extinguisher. Instead, Mrs. Sicknick said she believes her son died instead of a stroke.

Over one month later, his family still has few answers about his death.

Mrs. Sicknick told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that she believes her son suffered a fatal stroke and discounted mainstream media accounts that claimed he was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. The newspaper reported that Sicknick was taken to the hospital after having adverse effects from pepper spray possibly.

Loading...

Sicknick, according to the Daily Mail Sicknick returned to his office after the crowd was dispersed from the U.S. Capitol and was rushed to the hospital while having adverse reaction. He died the next day in the hospital.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

“He wasn’t hit on the head no. We think he had a stroke, but we don’t know anything for sure,” she said. “We’d love to know what happened.”

Continue Reading Below