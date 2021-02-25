Baltimore police arrest suspect in Tuesday’s North Clinton Street carjacking, shooting

Loading...

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man has been arrested and booked by the Baltimore Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred on North Clinton Street Tuesday morning.

Baltimore’s Southeast District patrol officers arrested 37-year-old Richard Harrison. Harris, according to the police is a suspect in the carjacking and shooting a 23-year-old male in the leg.

“Investigators transported Richard Harrison to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder,” the Baltimore Police Department said. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 10:52 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Harrison’s victim is currently listed in stable condition and recovering, police said.

Loading...