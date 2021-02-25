Baltimore police arrest suspect in Tuesday’s North Clinton Street carjacking, shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man has been arrested and booked by the Baltimore Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred on North Clinton Street Tuesday morning.
Baltimore’s Southeast District patrol officers arrested 37-year-old Richard Harrison. Harris, according to the police is a suspect in the carjacking and shooting a 23-year-old male in the leg.
“Investigators transported Richard Harrison to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder,” the Baltimore Police Department said. “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 10:52 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”
Harrison’s victim is currently listed in stable condition and recovering, police said.