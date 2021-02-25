Boston PD arrests two on gun charges

February 25, 2021
BOSTON, MA –  Two men have been arrested on gun charges after a routine traffic stop in Boston.

Boston Police report:  At about 10:36 AM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested two suspects after recovering two loaded firearms during a traffic stop in the area of 138 Spencer Street in Dorchester.

Officers had stopped a motor vehicle for an infraction and were speaking to the operator, later identified as Raequan Mason, 24, of Dorchester, and the passenger, Damare Mason, 20, of Dorchester, when they observed the operator attempting to conceal a small bag under his arm. It was later determined that the bag contained two partially loaded magazines and numerous loose rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. With both occupants removed, the officers were able to locate and recover two loaded .22 caliber handguns (a Glock and a Smith & Wesson) with obliterated serial numbers from inside the vehicle.

The two suspects were placed in custody without incident on the scene and will appear in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts), Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (2 Counts), and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.
