Man shot dead in Baltimore dropped of at John Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE, MD — Dead bodies continue piling up on the streets of Baltimore as another shooting claimed the life of 29-year-old on Wednesday.

Baltimore Police said on February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where a shooting victim was dropped off. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead just prior to the officer’s arrival.

Related News: Missing Lakeland teen found dead in Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

