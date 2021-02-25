Man killed after crashing dirt bike into car in Dover

Loading...

Dover, DE – A 33-year-old man was killed while operating a dirtbike on Peach Tree run in Dover last night when a driver attempted to make a turn, resulting in the crash of the motorcycle into the car. The dirt bike was not street legal police say and the rider, a 33-year-old man died from his injuries.

Delaware State Police issued the following release:

Delaware State Police are conducting a fatal crash involving an off-highway vehicle that occurred Wednesday night.

On February 24, 2021, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a Honda CRF-450 Dirt Bike operated by a 33-year-old male of Dover, was traveling northbound on Peachtree Run approaching the intersection of Vanessa Drive. A silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata operated by a 21-year-old male of Dover was traveling southbound on Peachtree Run, approaching Vanessa Drive and preparing to make a left turn onto Vanessa Drive. The Hyundai proceeded to make the left turn onto Vanessa Drive and the right quarter panel was struck by the front of the dirt bike.

The Honda CRF-450 Dirt Bike is an off-highway vehicle, and is not street legal. It was not equipped with any lighting source (headlights, taillights, or reflective material).

The Hyundai came to stop shortly after the collision at the entrance to Vanessa Drive and remained on scene. The operator was not injured during the collision.

The operator of the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Identification of victim is pending notification to next of kin.