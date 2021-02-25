Mass. Police bust female coke dealer who used cute heart shaped container to hide drugs

Loading...

BERNARDSTON, MA – Her cute little heart-shaped cocaine holder was not enough to get her off on multiple drug trafficking charges after Massachusetts State Police initiated a traffic stop.

According to the Mass. State Police, shortly before midnight on Monday Trooper Adam Couture, assigned to State Police-Shelburne Falls, was on patrol observing traffic on Route 91 northbound at mile marker 48.6 in Bernardston. At that time he observed a silver Toyota SUV with a loud defective exhaust pass his location. He also observed the vehicle to have a defective license plate light.

Trooper Couture entered traffic and caught up to the vehicle then activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over at the 52 mile marker.

“Upon the Toyota coming to a full stop he approached it and identified the operator as a 42-year-old male from Eden Mills, Vt. He also identified a female passenger as SHELBY ADAMS, 26, of Eden Mills, Vt. After requesting the operator’s information Trooper Couture conducted an electronic inquiry and learned that he did not possess a valid driver’s license,” the department said. “Trooper Couture then requested a tow to respond and remove the vehicle as ADAMS also did not have an active driver’s license. At this time additional cruisers arrived on scene to assist. Prior to the Toyota being towed Trooper Couture removed both occupants and conducted an inventory of the vehicle’s contents.”

During an inventory of the area around the front passenger seat, troopers located a taped plastic package with a large amount of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine. After further inspection they located another bag containing approximately 56 small baggies of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, an additional smaller container with more suspected crack cocaine, and paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption of illegal narcotics. Troopers located a total of 106 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 27 grams of suspected fentanyl.

After additional investigation and questioning on scene Trooper Couture placed ADAMS under arrest. The operator was issued a criminal summons and permitted to leave the scene. ADAMS was transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking.

She was scheduled for arraignment at Greenfield District Court on the following charges.

1. Trafficking in Cocaine;

2. Trafficking in Heroin; and

3. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law.