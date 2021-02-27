Floating Tiki Bar Tours to Set Sail at the Jersey Shore in 2021

OCEAN CITY, NJ – Pau Hana this week announced it will be launching a floating tiki bar here at the Jersey Shore in 2021. There will be several tours per day including a breakfast tour, a lunch tour, a sunset tour and private engagement availability such as bachelor and bachelorette parties. Tours will run approximately 2-4 hours and cost between $400 and $800. To learn more, visit the Pau Hana website.
