Seaside Park Police Department Gains Accredited Status from Chiefs of Police Assocation

SEASIDE PARK, NJ – The Seaside Park Police Department has achieved accredited status with the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, the department announced.

“The Seaside Park Police Department is proud to announce that the Accreditation Commission for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) awarded our agency with “Accredited” status.

Chief James Boag and Accreditation Manager Sergeant Daniel Fitzgerald commend all members of the Seaside Park Police Department for their professionalism and hard work in attaining this achievement,” the department said. “Accredited status represents a significant professional achievement and is a benchmark for excellence in law enforcement. Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and greater confidence in our agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

According to NSSACOP, accreditation is a progressive and time-proven method of assisting law enforcement agencies to calculate and improve their overall performance. The foundation of Accreditation lies in the adoption of standards containing a clear statement of professional objectives. Participating agencies conduct a thorough self-analysis to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet these standards and objectives. When the procedures are in place, a team of trained, independent assessors verifies that the applicable standards have been successfully implemented.

Accredited status represents a significant professional achievement. Accreditation acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures that are conceptually sound and operationally effective, the organization says.

