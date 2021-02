Loading...

President Donald J. Trump is expected to make his first in-person appearance since leaving the White House and he’s doing it at the annual CPAC conference being held in Orlando, Florida.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 3:40 pm on Sunday and it should be televised on Fox News, Newsmax, America One Network and other conservative media outlets. Trump’s speech might also be broadcast on liberal media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and ABC.

