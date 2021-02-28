One shot in Portland early Sunday morning

Loading...

PORTLAND, OR – One victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 12:19 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot near Northeast Failing Street and Northeast 141st Drive. When officers arrived they located a victim, an adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and is being treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene before police were called. No suspect information is being released at this time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is doing a follow-up investigation. If anyone has information about this case, please reference case number 21-53709 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

