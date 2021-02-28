Two shot, one dead in lawless Portland bar

Loading...

PORTLAND, OR – The city of Portland, Oregon has become the role model for the leftist movement in America as ANTIFA protesters continue to lay siege to the city. Last night, however, the city was wrought with shootings and murders as two people were shot and one died inside a bar in the city.

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a bar in the Sellwood Moreland Neighborhood.

On Friday, February 27, 2021 at 11:28 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of two people shot at a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. When they arrived they found two injured victims. Medical responded and found one deceased. The other was transported by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived. No suspect information is being released at this time.

Homicide detectives are responding to investigate. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833.

