No stimulus checks yet, but Biden agrees to pay to reunite illegal immigrant families including legal and healthcare

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today announced it will soon be paying the costs to reunite illegal immigrant families separated at the border during the administration of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

“We are dedicating our resources throughout the Department of Homeland Security and the federal government, and bringing our full weight to bear, to reunite children who were cruelly separated from their parents,” announced DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Biden administration in February launched the Immigrant Reunification Task Force.

“It is the policy of my Administration to respect and value the integrity of families seeking to enter the United States. My Administration condemns the human tragedy that occurred when our immigration laws were used to intentionally separate children from their parents or legal guardians (families), including through the use of the Zero-Tolerance Policy,” Biden said. “My Administration will protect family unity and ensure that children entering the United States are not separated from their families, except in the most extreme circumstances where a separation is clearly necessary for the safety and well-being of the child or is required by law.”

Under that order, the United States will pay for all costs necessary for reuniting the families, costs of issuing visas and other immigration benefits, health services and other applicable costs associated with reuniting those families separated during the Trump administration.

As of now, the administration has identified more than 500 families in need of federal reunification assistance.

