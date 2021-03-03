DUI Toms River Woman Caused Crash With School Bus, State Police Vehicle

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Toms River woman who police said was driving while under the influence early Monday morning crashed into a state police vehicle which was then pushed in front of an oncoming school bus is facing multiple charges today.

Toms River Police said that at approximately 8:00 AM police units were dispatched to Whitesville Rd, near the intersection of Leawood Ave for a reported multi-vehicle crash.

Heather Scoville, 36 of Toms River, was traveling east on Whitesville Road in the left lane. As Ms. Scoville was negotiating a curve in the roadway, she failed to keep right and entered the westbound traffic lane where she sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. After the initial impact, Ms. Scoville continued east in the westbound lane where she struck a marked New Jersey State Police SUV, causing the Trooper’s vehicle to spin and strike an oncoming Toms River School bus, a street sign, and ultimately a utility pole, severely damaging it. The bus did not have students in it at the time of the collision.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. One victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

Ms. Scoville was cited with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain a Lane. The accident is under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Robert Westfall and Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater.

