Georgetown man charged with 5 pounds of pot

By Police Blotter
GEORGETOWN, SC – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a man with possession with intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana Monday following a traffic stop.

A deputy stopped a Dodge truck on Gibson Street shortly before 5 p.m. after observing the driver, Marquett Drayton, 34, of Whites Creek Road, Georgetown, was not wearing a seat belt.

The deputy reported the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver said he had smoked marijuana earlier. After a second deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect grabbed a backpack and a postal shipping box from the vehicle and ran. The officers apprehended him after a short foot chase as he attempted to climb a chain-link fence.

They seized the backpack and box containing 5 pounds 8 ounces of suspected marijuana and recovered $19,814 in cash. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to
Distribute Marijuana and Resisting Arrest. He is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

