Bergen County Man Charged with Tax Evasion

NEWARK, N.J. – A Bergen County, New Jersey, man was charged today with tax evasion for calendar years 2014 to 2016, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

David Kushner, 55, of Cresskill, New Jersey, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of tax evasion. He will be arraigned at a later date.

According to the indictment:

Kushner served as a partner of a real estate investment business and as a partner and president of a property management business. Based on his roles, Kushner received management fee income and additional payments from the businesses.

Kushner controlled four bank accounts. Kushner deposited payments and income from the businesses and elsewhere into the accounts and then used most of the funds for personal expenses. Kushner failed to file any income tax returns, failed to make any estimated payments for the accounts, and failed to declare most of the funds in the accounts as income on his individual income tax returns. As a result, Kushner evaded hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal income taxes.

Each count of tax evasion carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s indictment.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Saker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Narcotics/OCDETF Unit in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.