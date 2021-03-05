NJ Senate Democrat Charged with Drunk Driving Crashed into Parked Cars

JERSEY CITY, NJ – New Jersey Senate Democrat leader Sandra B. Cunningham was charged Thursday afternoon with drunk driving after she drove her car into two parked cars.

The Burlington County Times reported the arrested and posted a photo of Cunningham in handcuffs.

Sen. Sandra Cunningham was arrested and charged with drunken driving Thursday after she crashed her car into two parked cars in Jersey City, according to police records.

https://t.co/6FHxXzQ0OF — Burlington County Times (@BurlcoTimes) March 5, 2021

According to the Burlington County Times, former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who also lives in Jersey City picked Cunningham up from the police station after she was booked and processed for DWI.