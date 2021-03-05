Home New Jersey News Burlington County News NJ Senate Democrat Charged with Drunk Driving Crashed into Parked Cars

NJ Senate Democrat Charged with Drunk Driving Crashed into Parked Cars

By Charlie Dwyer
New Jersey NewsBurlington County NewsNews TopicsCourt Reports
SourceBurlington County Times

JERSEY CITY, NJ – New Jersey Senate Democrat leader Sandra B. Cunningham was charged Thursday afternoon with drunk driving after she drove her car into two parked cars.

The Burlington County Times reported the arrested and posted a photo of Cunningham in handcuffs.

According to the Burlington County Times, former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who also lives in Jersey City picked Cunningham up from the police station after she was booked and processed for DWI.

Loading...

 

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.
Loading...
Previous articleRonna McDaniel: Joe Biden needs to stop hiding from America, the press
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
Shore News Media & Marketing Ltd. Co.
Contact us: news@shorenewsnetwork.com
©