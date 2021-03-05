Ronna McDaniel: Joe Biden needs to stop hiding from America, the press

WASHINGTON, D.C. – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said today it’s time for President Joe Biden to get out of the basement and start facing America and the media to answer tough questions facing America.

“We deserve to hear from this president why he’s making these decisions,” McDaniel. “Why are you more concerned about opening our border than opening our school.”

Earlier this week, the White House came under fire for cutting a live stream feed between the President and Nancy Pelosi.

After Biden told Pelosi she can ask questions, the White House immediately cut the feed.

After 45 days of refusing to do a press conference, Joe Biden needs to stop hiding and answer: Why is he more focused on opening up our border than opening up our schools? pic.twitter.com/1TXiTjVKyW — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 5, 2021

“After 45 days of refusing to do a press conference, Joe Biden needs to stop hiding and answer,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said it’s time for Biden to start answering questions the American people want to be answered.