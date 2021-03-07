Man arrested for shooting death in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County deputies are investigating a murder that occurred Saturday on the 7600 block of Hooper Road.

“Deputies responded to 7701 Southern Blvd in reference to what was reported as a possible active shooter in the parking lot,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. “Upon arrival, our road patrol sergeant observed a male armed with a handgun and took him into custody without incident.”

At the same time, a caller from the 7600 block of Hooper Road was reporting a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed the suspect ran into the Advanced Diagnostic Group Office building threatening multiple customers, he exited the rear stairwell and began to fire his handgun striking and killing the victim.

William Preval, Jr was arrested and book at the Palm Beach County Jail for homicide, aggravated assault and firing a weapon in public.