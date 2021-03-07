Suspects wanted for D.C. armed robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property and vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

