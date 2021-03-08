FanDuel branded online sports casinos coming to New Jersey

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming anticipate launching the Stardust casinos in April, pending final regulatory approval from each state. FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd Gaming’s Stardust brand, while launching a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania. A single Stardust Casino app will be available for iOS and Android in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever. We are excited to work with our partners at FanDuel to launch our first real-money online casinos and are confident this legendary brand will give us a significant advantage in connecting with players looking for a distinctive online gaming experience.”

The Stardust Casino will be built on FanDuel’s proprietary front-end, apps and player account management system. Both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey online casinos will be linked to Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program, allowing players to earn B Connected points and tier credits for their play on Stardust Casino.

The new Stardust Casino experience (www.stardustcasino.com) will include a number of key features, including:

A robust offering of players’ favorite casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker and baccarat, as well as live dealer games.

The ability to securely and quickly cash out winnings, with the same level of customer support, convenience, safety and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel.

Numerous account protections will be available to players, reflecting Boyd Gaming’s and FanDuel’s strong shared commitment to responsible gaming.

“The new Stardust Casino will retain all of the great games that customers love on Betfair Casino, while incorporating a new stylish look that captures the glitz, glamour and nostalgia of old Las Vegas,” said Amy Howe, President of FanDuel Group. “Stardust Casino allows us to take a market leading product to the next level, creating a unified platform across New Jersey and Pennsylvania and integrating Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program to provide even more value to our customers.”

Stardust Casino will be available for download on iOS and Android or via web at www.stardustcasino.com pending regulatory approval. New Jersey and Pennsylvania players will be able to sign up for a new account or login using either their existing Betfair Casino credentials in New Jersey or their FanDuel fantasy/sportsbook credentials in both states.

In addition to Stardust Casino, the FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app is currently available to customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

While players must be in New Jersey or Pennsylvania to access the real-money Stardust Casino, customers across the country can access Boyd’s Stardust Social Casino. Stardust Social Casino is free-to-play and available for download on the Apple app store or the Google Play store.