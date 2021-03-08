Home Shore News Beyond Maryland News Firefighters extricate speeding driver who caused accident in Rockville

Firefighters extricate speeding driver who caused accident in Rockville

Maryland NewsPolice Blotter
By Charlie Dwyer

ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville City Police responded to a call for a serious accident around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Veirs Mill Road and Bradley Avenue adjacent to the Twinbrook Shopping Center. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended another vehicle. The striking vehicle rolled over and ended up in the yard of a home in the 1900 block.

Loading...

The driver has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is being cited with multiple traffic infractions, including speeding. The occupants in the other vehicle thankfully received minor injuries.

Continue Reading Below

Loading...
Previous article16-year-old called 9-1-1 after he shot and murdered man in Tucson
Next articleVandals destroy memorial for fallen Gainesville Police Officer Scott Baird
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv