Firefighters extricate speeding driver who caused accident in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD – Rockville City Police responded to a call for a serious accident around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Veirs Mill Road and Bradley Avenue adjacent to the Twinbrook Shopping Center. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended another vehicle. The striking vehicle rolled over and ended up in the yard of a home in the 1900 block.

The driver has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He is being cited with multiple traffic infractions, including speeding. The occupants in the other vehicle thankfully received minor injuries.

