16-year-old called 9-1-1 after he shot and murdered man in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ – The Tucson Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last night on Tucson’s East Side.

On March 6, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 7450 E. 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the rear of the complex.

Officers immediately began rendering aid with the use of their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) and performed CPR. Tucson Fire Medics arrived to continue life-saving efforts; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Anthony Watkins.

Officers were provided with the suspect’s description and began searching the area. Moments later, a 911 call was received from 16-year-old Lashaun Jayvion White, who told dispatch he had information regarding the shooting.

Officers located Lashaun at a near-by location and detained him.

Homicide Detectives were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Detectives learned that Mr. Watkins and Lashaun know each other and were involved in a verbal argument.

As the argument turned physical at the rear of the apartment complex, a handgun was produced and Mr. Watkins was struck by gunfire.

Through evidence collected at the scene and witness statements, detectives charged Lashaun White with 2nd Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail/Adult Detention Center. Detectives are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.