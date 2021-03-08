Man who helped get the New York Jets to back-to-back championships joins Berk

NEW YORK, NY – Berk Communications, an award-winning, independent public relations firm, announced today that it has signed former New York Jets General Manager and Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations and current ESPN NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum to its roster of personalities and executives.

“Mike Tannenbaum is one of the most distinguished executives in sports,” said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. “Beyond his football pedigree, he’s an incredible businessman, media personality and philanthropist. We’re honored to partner with him and look forward to amplifying his impactful work across all sectors.”

Tannenbaum was the architect behind the New York Jets teams that appeared in back-to-back AFC Championship games in 2009 and 2010 with Pro Bowl stars such as cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold, offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, etc. His tenure as general manager of the Jets marked the most successful seven-year period in franchise history.

When Tannenbaum joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015, he hired general manager Chris Grier and head coach Adam Gase and laid the groundwork for the franchise to make its first playoff appearance in eight years that season.

Most recently, Tannenbaum joined ESPN as an NFL Front Office Insider and makes regular appearances on a variety of ESPN platforms, including SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up as well as radio and digital. He also serves as a lecturer at Columbia University and has established scholarship programs with his alma maters UMass and Tulane Law School – as well as a New Jersey YMCA – to afford young professionals the opportunity to pursue their passion in the sports industry without the burden of living expenses.

“The Berk Communications team’s knowledge of the sports and business landscape is exceptional,” Tannenbaum said. “I look forward to collaborating with them on my personal and professional initiatives.”

The announcement arrives on the heels of Berk Communications being named a finalist for Small Agency of the Year at the 2021 PRWeek US Awards. The finalists for PRWeek US Awards represent the communications industry’s best of the best across corporate, agency, nonprofit, and education teams, and the work each produced over the last year.