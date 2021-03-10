Home News Government Biden's child detention facilities at full capacity while many schools still not...

Biden’s child detention facilities at full capacity while many schools still not fully open across U.S.

GovernmentThe SwampTop HeadlinesUS Border Patrol
By Robert Walker

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why President Joe Biden’s child detention facilities are operating at full capacity, but many school districts in America are now.

Psaki said Doocy is comparing apples to oranges and that many school districts in the country are fully open.

The White House dodged the question, saying that school districts need money to reopen which they will be in the latest stimulus package.

Loading...

Two years ago, the media criticized the Trump administration for operating the same child detention facilities where children sit in caged facilities constructed during the Biden-Obama administration.

Related News:  NYPD ambushed by man, gunfire during domestic disturbance call
Related News:  Nancy Pelosi tells story of how grandkids say "Open Biden" to open doors

The AP video in the report below highlights sentiment in 2018.

From Around the Internet

Previous articleGovernor Murphy makes joint announcement with Governor Cuomo
Next articleJoe Biden kicks dog Major out of White House after biting Secret Service agent
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
Shore News Media & Marketing Ltd. Co.
Contact us: news@shorenewsnetwork.com
©