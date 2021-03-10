Biden’s child detention facilities at full capacity while many schools still not fully open across U.S.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why President Joe Biden’s child detention facilities are operating at full capacity, but many school districts in America are now.

Psaki said Doocy is comparing apples to oranges and that many school districts in the country are fully open.

The White House dodged the question, saying that school districts need money to reopen which they will be in the latest stimulus package.

.@PDoocy presses @PressSec on the reasons schools are closed but many child detention facilities are open at full capacity. Psaki: "Is there a school in particular that…didn't do that?" Doocy: "Are most schools in this country at full capacity with in-person learning?" pic.twitter.com/OVDKiQWww8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 10, 2021

Two years ago, the media criticized the Trump administration for operating the same child detention facilities where children sit in caged facilities constructed during the Biden-Obama administration.

The AP video in the report below highlights sentiment in 2018.