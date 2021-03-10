Joe Biden kicks dog Major out of White House after biting Secret Service agent

When President Joe Biden took office, he declared zero tolerance for anyone on his staff who treated others badly.

Today, Biden made good on that threat and banished his rescue dog Major back to his home state of Delaware.

Biden adopted Major, a rescue dog in 2018 to much fanfare and according to White House sources, today bit somebody in the White House.

Jen Psaki later confirmed the rumor.

“They [Biden’s dogs] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people. And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” Psaki said, not having to circle back.

Major allegedly bit a secret service agent.

It was Major who allegedly was behind Joe Biden’s shower fall that caused a hairline fracture.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball,” Biden said at the time an in interview with CNN. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom, and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on.”

It is not known how long Major is to be banished from the White House.