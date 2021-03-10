Space’s bill allowing non-profits to conduct remote raffles and bingos advances

TRENTON, N.J. – Veterans groups, volunteer fire and rescue squads, churches and other charitable organizations could be permitted to conduct bingos and raffles remotely under a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Parker Space and advanced by the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee today.

“Our civic organizations and community non-profits support a wide range of services that many residents count on, but their fundraising abilities have been severely impacted because of Covid restrictions,” said Space (R-Sussex). “Moving bingo and raffles online is a win-win. People can still participate in the activities they enjoyed pre-Covid, albeit remotely, and these organizations can raise revenue to support their causes that ultimately benefit the communities they serve.”

Under the bill (A4297), authorized organizations and associations can raise money through virtual bingo and remote raffles with participants in the state. Tickets for raffles can also be sold remotely to purchasers in New Jersey.

The state’s Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission oversees bingos and raffles conducted by approximately 12,000 charitable, educational, religious, patriotic, public-spirited organizations and senior citizen associations and organizations. The commission estimates that charitable gaming is an $85 million-a-year industry.