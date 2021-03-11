Fairmont man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – James Keener, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Keener, age 48, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in July 2020. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.