Home News Court Reports Fairmont man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography charge

Fairmont man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography charge

Court ReportsDepartment of JusticeDistrict Attorney / ProsecutorPolice BlotterPress ReleaseWest Virginia
Stock Photo - BigStock Photo
By Kristen Harrison-Oneal

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – James Keener, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Keener, age 48, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in July 2020. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County.

Related News:  Five displaced by fire at Phoenix home

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

Loading...

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

Continue Reading Below

Related News:  Former Ocean City High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault of Student

From Around the Internet

Previous articleNew Orleans Attorney Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud Charge
Next articlePittsburgh Felon Admits Violating Federal Drug and Gun Laws
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
Shore News Media & Marketing Ltd. Co.
Contact us: news@shorenewsnetwork.com
©