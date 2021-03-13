Man who robbed 81-year-old in Bethesda caught in Faquier County

BETHESDA, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division have charged Justin Easom, age 33, of Broad Run Church Road in Warrenton, Virginia, with the March 11 home invasion robbery of an 81-year-old Bethesda resident.

On March 12, Easom was arrested at his home on the strength of a Montgomery County warrant with the assistance of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, March 11 at approximately 2:24 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to a home located on Searl Terrace for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.

The investigation by detectives determined that the male suspect forced entry into the home via the front door and threatened the victim.

The suspect stole property from the victim and fled. The victim was not injured during the home invasion robbery.

During the investigation, Easom was developed as a suspect. Detectives determined that Easom had recently completed home improvement projects at the victim’s home.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Easom charging him with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.

On March 12, deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Montgomery County Police Department located Easom at his home and arrested him on the strength of the Montgomery County warrant. Easom is being held in Fauquier County pending extradition to Maryland.