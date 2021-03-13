Man who worked at Florida center for disadvantaged immigrants charged for molesting 7-year-old

LAKEW WORTH, FL – On March 9, 2021, our detectives learned by an adult victim that she was molested at the age of 7 by the suspect, Javier Del Sol. On March 12, 2021, detectives arrested Del Sol, who had worked at the Guatemalan Maya Center in the past, as well, as other job positions where he could have had easy access to prey upon young children.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Javier Del Sol or may have information on his inappropriate behavior around children is URGED to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

