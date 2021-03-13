Panama City couple charged after having sex with child

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local couple after a complaint was made they made contact with a juvenile online and later engaged in sexual activity with that juvenile.

On the evening of March 8, 2021, the BCSO responded to a report of a sexual assault involving a teen juvenile victim. Subsequent investigation revealed Beth and Michael Ostrowski, a married couple in their 50’s, had initially made contact with their victim through the internet, which later led to phone conversations.

Michael and Beth Ostrowski learned the juvenile was underage but continued to solicit the victim for sexual acts. A meeting was set, and the Ostrowski’s traveled to the juvenile’s location and brought the victim to their condo for sexual activities.

BCSO was notified shortly after the victim disclosed what had taken place.

On the morning of March 9, 2021, a search warrant was served at Michael and Beth Ostrowski’s residence at 17462 Front Beach Rd at Horizon South, Panama City Beach. They were taken into custody without incident.

Michael Ostrowski is charged with Principal to Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor and Principal to Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex. Beth Ostrowski is charged with Unlawful Sex with a Minor and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact BCSO Inv. Dakota Merritt at (850) 248-2120.